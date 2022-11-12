Mitchell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Timberwolves.
Mitchell seems to be dealing with the lingering effects of a right ankle strain that held him out of a game earlier this season. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) also questionable, the Cavaliers could be left shorthanded Sunday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Excellent performance in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Shines as scorer yet again•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Tallies 30 points but little else•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores 33 in return•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Questionable to face Lakers•