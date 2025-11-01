Mitchell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Mitchell is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game due to a left hamstring issue and is likely to be a game-time decision Sunday. If the star guard joins Darius Garland (toe) on the sidelines, Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter are candidates for increased playing time, while Lonzo Ball could step into the starting five. Over five regular-season appearances, Mitchell has averaged 28.0 points, 4.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest.