Mitchell (ankle) is questionable to face the Lakers on Sunday.
The star guard missed Friday's contest against the Pistons due to an ankle injury, and his inclusion to face the Lakers will be decided only a few hours before tip-off. Mitchell has been an absolute stud for the Cavaliers this year, averaging a career-best 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per game.
