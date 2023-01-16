Mitchell is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left groin strain, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.
Mitchell exits the contest having recorded 11 points in 22 minutes and will have a chance to return after suffering a groin strain. If he is unable to come back, Darius Garland will take the reigns of the offense while Caris LeVert would be the favorite to close out the match.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Struggles in Saturday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Available Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Picks up questionable tag•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Dazzles in return to Utah•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Solid shooting in win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Not listed in injury report•