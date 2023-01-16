Mitchell is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left groin strain, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Mitchell exits the contest having recorded 11 points in 22 minutes and will have a chance to return after suffering a groin strain. If he is unable to come back, Darius Garland will take the reigns of the offense while Caris LeVert would be the favorite to close out the match.