Mitchell (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Mitchell participated in Monday's practice session but will still carry a questionable tag into Tuesday's matchup. He also missed Saturday's game against the Pacers, and Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade saw increased run with Mitchell and Darius Garland (hamstring) unavailable.
