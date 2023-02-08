Mitchell is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to left groin soreness.

Mitchell has averaged 14.6 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 28.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances, but he's dealing with a groin injury once again after missing five games in late January due to a similar issue. He wasn't on the Cavaliers' initial injury report but wasn't seen at the team's shootaround Wednesday. If the 26-year-old is sidelined against Detroit, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman should see increased run.