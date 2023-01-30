Mitchell contributed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 122-99 victory over the Clippers.

Mitchell returned from a groin injury Sunday and with the game well in control, he was able to get some much-needed rest down the stretch. While the production was underwhelming, the fact he came through the game unscathed should be seen as a positive. The Cavaliers might opt to ease him back slowly given his importance to the team, meaning managers may have to wait a little while longer before he hits his stride.