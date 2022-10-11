Mitchell finished with 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's loss to Philadelphia.

Mitchell struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive end in the loss, yet managed to chip in across a number of other categories. Despite the sub-par performance, Mitchell looks set for a strong season, playing alongside one of the most exciting young guards in the league, that being Darius Garland. While his scoring could take a small hit this season, Mitchell remains a safe pick in the third round of competitive drafts.