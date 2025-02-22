Mitchell racked up 27 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 142-105 win over the Knicks.

Mitchell finished with a highly efficient 27 points in only 26 minutes, going 10-for-15 from the floor in the blowout win Friday against New York. The star guard has scored 26 or more points in three of the last five games, helping the Cavaliers stretch their win streak to six games and improve their record to 46-10, which gives them a six-game lead over the Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings.