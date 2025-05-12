Mitchell did not start the second half Sunday and remained in the locker room for an undisclosed reason, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

It is uncertain whether Mitchell is dealing with an injury, but Ty Jerome has started in his place to begin the second half against the Pacers in Game 4. The Cavaliers faced a 41-point deficit to start the third quarter, as the top-seeded team could not keep up with Tyrese Haliburton's squad in the first half.