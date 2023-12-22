Mitchell (illness) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Bulls.
Mitchell's absence streak will extend to three games due to a non-COVID illness. Craig Porter will likely continue to start in Mitchell's absence. Mitchell's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Dallas.
