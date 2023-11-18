Mitchell (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Nuggets.
Mitchell will miss his second straight game Sunday due to a right hamstring strain. Dean Wade and Caris LeVert should continue to see extended minutes in his absence. Mitchell's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Philadelphia.
