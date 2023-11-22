Mitchell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Heat.

Mitchell will miss a fourth straight game due to a right hamstring strain. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Los Angeles. In Mitchell's absence, Dean Wade had been starting, but he's doubtful Wednesday due to an ankle sprain. Caris LeVert (knee) is questionable, while Ty Jerome (ankle) and Isaac Okoro (knee) remain out, so Craig Porter and Sam Merrill are candidates for increased roles versus Miami.