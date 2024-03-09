Mitchell (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Nets.
Mitchell will miss his sixth straight game Saturday due to a bone bruise in his left knee. Isaac Okoro will likely continue to start in his absence. Mitchell's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Phoenix.
