Mitchell (illness) is out for Thursday's game versus the Pelicans.
Mitchell will miss both legs of Cleveland's back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness. Craig Porter figures to draw another start in his absence. Mitchell's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Chicago.
