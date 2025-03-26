Mitchell (groin) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Mitchell will return to the floor Thursday after missing Tuesday's win against the Trail Blazers. The star guard is averaging 23.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 44.0 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.
