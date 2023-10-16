Mitchell has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana for rest purposes, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Cavaliers will rest their entire starting lineup during Monday's matchup, and Caris LeVert will start in Mitchell's place. However, the Cavaliers plan to use the first three quarters of Friday's preseason finale against the Pacers as a dress rehearsal, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Mitchell with a relatively normal workload during that matchup.