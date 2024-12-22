Mitchell (undisclosed) has checked back in to Saturday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mitchell briefly went back to the locker room during the first quarter of Saturday's game for unknown reasons, but he's since returned to the game and appears to be healthy.
