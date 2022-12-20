Mitchell contributed a team-high 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Monday's 122-99 victory over the Jazz.

Facing the team that traded him in the offseason for the first time, Mitchell led the Cavs in scoring in a comfortable win and got plenty of help from his new teammates -- in total, seven different Cleveland players scored 12 points or more. Mitchell has scored at least 23 in eight straight games sandwiched around a two-game absence due to a lower-leg injury, averaging 31.4 points, 4.3 threes, 3.4 boards, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor, 45.3 percent from beyond the arc and 91.2 percent from the free-throw line.