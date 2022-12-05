Mitchell supplied 23 points (8-22 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 92-81 loss to the Knicks.

Mitchell missed seven of his nine shot attempts in the first half before finding his stroke in the third quarter. The nine missed three-pointers were his most of the season. The 26-year-old is having the best shooting season of his career -- making 48.8 percent of his shots and 42.1 percent of his threes -- and Sunday's troubles should not be cause for concern.