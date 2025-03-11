Mitchell (groin) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Nets, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.
Mitchell has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday despite his left groin injury not being considered serious. Still, Cleveland will be cautious with the star guard, which should open up increased playing time for Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro. Mitchell's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Memphis.
