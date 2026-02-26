Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (groin) won't play Friday in Detroit.
This will be Mitchell's second straight game on the inactive list, and it's somewhat discouraging that he's getting ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. For now, Mitchell should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Brooklyn. Expect more shots for Dennis Schroder, Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill while Mitchell is out and more minutes for Craig Porter.
