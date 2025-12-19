Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (illness) won't suit up for Friday's game versus the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
With Mitchell unavailable Friday night, Darius Garland should see a sizeable uptick in usage, and there will be more opportunity for guys like Lonzo Ball, De'Andre Hunter and Jaylon Tyson. Mitchell's next chance to play will come Monday against the Hornets, which will be the first game of a back-to-back set.
