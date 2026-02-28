Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Mitchell will miss a third consecutive contest due to a right groin strain. According to Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, head coach Kenny Atkinson said Friday that the injury isn't expected to result in a long-term absence, so the star guard can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons until Cleveland offers an update. With Mitchell out, Sam Merrill, Craig Porter and Keon Ellis (finger) are candidates for increased playing time.
