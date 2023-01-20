Mitchell (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Golden State.
Mitchell was questionable ahead of Friday's matchup but will be unavailable for a second consecutive game as he deals with a left groin strain. Whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against Milwaukee remains to be seen, but Caris LeVert should see increased run against the Warriors.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Tabbed as questionable Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Gets doubtful tag for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Skips practice, iffy for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Severity of groin injury unknown•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Questionable to return•