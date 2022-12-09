Mitchell (lower leg) will not play Friday versus the Kings, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mitchell's absence leaves the Cavaliers without one of their primary scoring threats, though the same is true for the Kings with De'Aaron Fox (foot) out. Caris LeVert will replace Mitchell in Cleveland's starting five, with Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman among the candidates to log additional minutes.
