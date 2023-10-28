Mitchell (hamstring) is out of Saturday's game against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The loss of Mitchell is substantial for a Cavaliers team that's also missing key pieces such as Darius Garland (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (ankle). Caris LeVert will start over Mitchell at point guard, while Mitchell's next chance to play will come against the Knicks on Oct. 31.