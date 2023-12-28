Mitchell (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Cayleigh Griffin of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Mitchell encouragingly went through shootaround Wednesday morning, but the star guard will end up sidelined for a fourth consecutive tilt due to illness. In his stead, Craig Porter will draw another start while Caris LeVert (knee) could see more work as a ball handler. Mitchell's next chance to play will come Friday against Milwaukee.