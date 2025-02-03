Mitchell ended with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 24 minutes during Sunday's 144-101 win over Dallas.
The Cavaliers ran away with this game in a hurry, limiting Mitchell's workload. Fantasy managers have seen this story before, as Mitchell played just 27 minutes in Cleveland's blowout win against the Hawks a couple days prior. On the bright side from a fantasy perspective, Mitchell will be fresh for Cleveland's upcoming back-to-back set that begins Tuesday.
