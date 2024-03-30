Mitchell accumulated 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 117-114 victory over the 76ers.

Mitchell returned from a six-game absence, and while he looked rusty at times, he still posted a decent stat line while ending just two assists shy of a double-double. Mitchell's numbers should continue to rise as he gets more reps and plays more often. After all, the star guard has been limited to just six appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in that span.