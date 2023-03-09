Mitchell racked up 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 win over Miami.

This was far from Mitchell's best offensive performance since he ended up with the same amount of field goal attempts and points, but either way, he posted a decent stat line while playing a significant role in Cleveland's win against another playoff hopeful such as Miami. Mitchell is averaging 30.1 points per game over his last 10 games, so this subpar -- by his standards -- performance should be nothing more than a bump on the road for a player that has been one of the best scoring threats in the Eastern Conference this season.