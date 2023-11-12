Mitchell closed with 21 points (7-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-110 victory over the Warriors.

Mitchell struggled with his efficiency for the second consecutive game, combining to post 15-of-45 shooting over that span. Nonetheless, he was the head of the snake for a Cleveland offense with six players in double-digit scoring. He's a boom candidate versus Sacramento on Monday.