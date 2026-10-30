Mitchell tallied 22 points (7-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 114-111 loss to the Hawks.

Mitchell struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just one of nine attempts, and missed two potential game-tying shots on Cleveland's final possession. His seven made free throws helped salvage his scoring output, but overall, this was a subpar stat line for Mitchell, as he delivered underwhelming numbers in the playmaking department as well. Mitchell's substantial offensive responsibilities maintain his scoring upside, although sharing playmaking duties with James Harden could lead to a few games in which he'll cede the primary scoring and playmaking role to Harden's hot hand, as it happened Thursday.