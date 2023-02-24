Mitchell notched 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Mitchell was far from efficient Thursday, but as has been the trend all season long, the star guard continues to make an impact across the board, even in games where his shot isn't falling. Mitchell thrived in the All-Star Game and is expected to carry the Cavaliers on offense in the second half of the season. He's averaging 25.1 points per game in February.