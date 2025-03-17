Mitchell chipped in 23 points (9-28 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 loss to the Magic.

Mitchell returned to the hardwood after missing two games due to a groin issue, and he was the leading scorer for a Cavaliers team that lost a game for the first time since Feb. 4. The star guard is averaging 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game since the beginning of March, and don't be surprised if he gets some more extra rest in coming games since the Cavaliers already locked up a postseason berth.