Mitchell logged 28 points (12-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes during Monday's 112-111 loss to San Antonio.

Mitchell returned from a two-game absence and didn't miss a beat compared to what he'd been doing in past contests, and he's now recorded at least 20 points in each of his last four outings. However, his efforts were insufficient to lift the Cavaliers to victory here. Still, the former Jazz star is averaging 32.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in December.