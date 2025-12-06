Mitchell racked up 28 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, three steals and five turnovers across 32 mintues during Friday's 130-117 win over the Spurs.

According to Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Mitchell appeared to tweak something in his right hand during the game. While he was able to play through it, this could result in Mitchell being added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game with the Warriors. If he does need to skip the second leg of a back-to-back set, Darius Garland would be asked to step it up on offense and there would be more minutes available for Craig Porter.