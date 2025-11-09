Mitchell had 29 points (10-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 128-122 win over the Bulls.

Mitchell co-led the scoring for the Cavaliers alongside De'Andre Hunter, who also posted 29 points, and Mitchell had another strong showing as a playmaker with six assists. This is his fourth straight game with at least 24 points and five assists, and he's the barometer of the Cavaliers' offense thanks to his role both as an initiator and finisher.