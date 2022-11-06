Mitchell contributed 33 points (10-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 victory over the Lakers.

Mitchell had to miss Friday's contest due to an ankle injury but did not miss a step in his return to the court Sunday. Fifteen of his 33 points came in the first quarter as he went 3-for-4 from the field and made all nine of his free-throw attempts. The 26-year-old has scored at least 30 points in six of his eight games this season and is averaging 31.4 points and 22.1 shot attempts, both career-highs.