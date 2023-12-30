Mitchell (illness) finished Friday's 119-111 loss to Milwaukee with 34 points (14-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 36 minutes.

Mitchell returned from a four-game absence due to an illness, and the star guard was impressive on both ends of the court. Though he stepped back in as Cleveland's lead playmaker and was efficient as a scorer and ballhandler, his efforts weren't enough to lift the shorthanded Cavaliers. While backcourt running mate Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee) are both facing extended absences, Mitchell should continue to dominate the usage for Cleveland.