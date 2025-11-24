Mitchell recorded 37 points (14-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-105 win over the Clippers.

Mitchell put together another impressive performance Sunday, posting game-highs in scoring and three-pointers made. The star guard has now scored at least 30 points in five of his last six appearances. Over that stretch, he is averaging 31.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.2 minutes per contest.