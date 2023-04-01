Mitchell finished Friday's 130-116 loss to the Knicks with 42 points (16-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 40 minutes.
Mitchell has now scored at least 42 points 13 times in his career. It somehow wasn't enough in Friday's loss, as Jalen Brunson caught fire for 48 points. The Cavaliers are close to securing home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs, so Mitchell could be dialed back very soon.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Erupts for 44 in Atlanta•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 31 points•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Strong from three to lead offense•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from three in return•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Not on injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Slated to sit Tuesday•