Mitchell finished Friday's 130-116 loss to the Knicks with 42 points (16-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 40 minutes.

Mitchell has now scored at least 42 points 13 times in his career. It somehow wasn't enough in Friday's loss, as Jalen Brunson caught fire for 48 points. The Cavaliers are close to securing home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs, so Mitchell could be dialed back very soon.