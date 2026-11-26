Mitchell posted 30 points (12-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 loss to the Knicks.

Mitchell delivered a full line while leading all players in scoring (30) and steals (four), but it wasn't enough to stop the Cavaliers from losing a second straight game. The swipes are a season high, and he's now recorded two blocks in consecutive games. Unfortunately for Mitchell, his shooting struggles from behind the arc continued, as he's now a combined 7-for-29 (24.1 percent) from three over his last four regular-season outings.