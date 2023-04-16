Mitchell posted 38 points (14-30 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 44 minutes during Saturday's 101-97 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Mitchell was the main source of offense for Cleveland, as Darius Garland (17 points, one assist) and Jarrett Allen (14) were the only other Cavaliers to score in double figures. The stellar playoff performance was nothing new for the superstar shooting guard, who had plenty of similar outings during his time in Utah, and he may need to replicate his production in Game 2 on Tuesday to help an inexperienced Cleveland squad avoid an 0-2 hole.