Mitchell delivered 48 points (17-31 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 130-126 win over the Wizards.

Mitchell had to step up for the Cavaliers in a game that turned out to be more complicated than expected, and the star guard posted a new season-high scoring mark in this win. This was Mitchell's fourth game with more than 40 points this season.