Mitchell logged 31 points (11-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 win over the Nets.

Mitchell struggled with his efficiency from beyond the arc, but other than that, he was excellent while carrying the Cavaliers to victory. He has surpassed the 30-point mark three times over his last six outings and is averaging 28.2 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field since the All-Star break.