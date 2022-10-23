Mitchell posted 32 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 128-96 win over the Bulls.
Mitchell tallied his second straight 30-point outing while leading Cleveland in Saturday's win. Mitchell, who connected on a team-high 10 field goals and four threes, notched a new season high in scoring while also finishing with a near triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists.
