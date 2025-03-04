Mitchell (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Mitchell sat out of Sunday's matchup against the Blazers for rest purposes but should be available to take on his usual workload Tuesday. He's averaging 26.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in his last seven games.
