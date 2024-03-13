Mitchell (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Mitchell will return to action Wednesday after missing Cleveland's previous seven games with a bone bruise in his left knee. Mitchell will reclaim his starting spot from Caris LeVert against New Orleans.
