Mitchell (rest) won't play Friday against the Nuggets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Darius Garland (thumb) unavailable for the Cavaliers over the last three games, Mitchell has seen over 35 minutes a game over that stretch and currently is averaging a career-high 36.7 minutes. Expect Cleveland to rely on Raul Neto, Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert Friday against the Nuggets.